NIA court sentences imprisonment to four Hizbul terrorists for conspiring to wage war against India

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Monday sentenced the imprisonment of over a decade to four Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) terrorists for conspiring to commit terror activities in India and wage war against Government of India (GoI).



Two of the terrorists, Md Shafi Shah and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar have been sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment, while the other two, Talib Lali and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone have been sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years. (ANI)

