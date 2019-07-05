NIA court to consider on July 29 charge sheet in Amroha-Delhi terror module case

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Thursday set July 29 as the date for considering the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Amroha-Delhi terror module case.

Special NIA Judge Rakesh Syal will consider the charge sheet which names 10 accused, including mastermind Mufti Mohammad Suhail.

The charge sheet was first filed before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ajay Kumar Jain during the court's vacation as the mandatory six months period given under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 was getting over.

The ASJ had then posted the matter for today for consideration before a special NIA court.

According to NIA sources, Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz had allegedly formed a terror module inspired by ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

In December last year, the NIA along with the police forces of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi had carried out searches in Amroha, Delhi and other parts of the country.

During the probe, it was revealed that a plan to carry out explosions and terror strikes at crowded places in and around Delhi was being hatched.

It was also alleged that the terror group had advance knowledge of bomb-making as, during the raids 25 kg of explosives, a country-made rocket launcher, 12 pistols and 112 clocks to work as timers were seized.

Faiz, who was arrested in April, had allegedly arranged weapons and had even gone to Tral, Rajouri and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir last year to "learn" weapons training from terrorists.

All the accused are lodged in the Tihar jail here. (ANI)

