NIA custody of two students extended for 6 days in UAPA case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of two students -- Allan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal -- who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, has been extended for six more days.

Earlier on Tuesday, a special court here had sent the two students to NIA custody for a day.

Allen and Thaha, students of law and journalism respectively of Kannur University, were taken into custody by the police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on November 1 last year for alleged links with the Naxals.

The duo was charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. (ANI)

