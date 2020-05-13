NIA declares Rs 3 lakh cash reward on info on absconding accused in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): A cash reward of Rs 3 lakh has been declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Abdul Matheen Taaha in connection with Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case.

Taahaa, 26, is wanted in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case under Sections 153A, 121A, 120B, 122, 123, 124A and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13, 18 and 20 of UAPA.



"The case relates to ISIS based terror group formed by arrested accused Mehboob Pasha, along with accused namely Khaja Moideen and his associates involved in the murder of Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu. Accused Mehboob Pasha conducted several meetings in 2019 at his residence in Guruppanapalya, Bengaluru to hatch the conspiracy, by radicalising and recruiting other co-accused to carry out terror activities and join ISIS in Afghanistan/Syria," read a statement from NIA.



Twelve accused have been arrested so far in the case.



Accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa is a friend of arrested accused Saleem and Zaid, through whom he contacted arrested accused Mehaboob Pasha of Al-Hind Trust, Bangaluru, and was also associated with his online foreign handler. (ANI)

