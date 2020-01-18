NIA DG entrusted to probe J-K SP Davinder Singh case to save him: Digvijaya

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General YC Modi is entrusted to probe the case of arrested Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Davinder Singh, in order to save him.
"Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh case will be probed by NIA which is headed by YC Modi, a resident of Gujarat. He ensured clean chit to Narendra Modi in 2002 riots and to Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case. He is entrusted to probe this case to save Davinder Singh," Digvijaya Singh told media here.
Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government saying that it is trying to "silence" the case of arrested Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Davinder Singh, by handing it over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya's assassination. In YK's care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced. And why??" Gandhi tweeted.
On Sunday, Davinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped the cop of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.
On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it was recommending to the central government that Davinder Singh should be sacked.
"He has been suspended. We are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the NIA to investigate the case, sources said on Thursday. Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department will take a call on the dismissal of the police officer. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:03 IST
