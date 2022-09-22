NIA, ED raids underway at PFI chairman's residence in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids at the houses of Popular Front of India (PFI) state and district level leaders and PFI offices from Wednesday midnight.

The raids are underway at the residence of OMA Salam, the chairman of PFI in Manjeri, Malappuram district.



Following the raids, the PFI workers staged a protest outside the house.

Further details into the matter are underway. (ANI)