NIA filed chargesheet against two in FICN case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet in the NIA Special Court, Kolkata against two persons in connection with a case registered on May 9 at Farakka police station.

The accused were arrested with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 7,00,000. The accused have been identified as Jakir (24) and Bapi Ghosh (20), both residents of District Malda West Bengal.

The FICN was meant for circulation to various parts of India with a view to damaging the monetary stability of India.

The charge-sheet against the accused has been filed under sections 120B, 489B & 489C of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

