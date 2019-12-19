NIA files 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Manipur Rifles Arms Theft Case

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a second supplementary chargesheet against two people, including an absconding Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P) cadre in connection with its probe into the Second Manipur Rifles arms theft case.

The chargesheet was filed against H Talung Phungpinemei and Lunsei Kipgen, aka Jesis, a cadre of the KNF(P) who is absconding under several sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and several sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA filed the chargesheet on Tuesday in a special NIA Court in Imphal.

"A case was registered in connection with the theft of 56 number of 9 mm pistols from 2nd Manipur Rifles Arms Kote which had gone into the hands of several terrorist gangs," stated an official statement.

Further investigation is underway in this regard. (ANI)

