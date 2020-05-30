NIA files charge-sheet against 10 in KLF narco-terror case

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused in a special NIA court in Punjab's Mohali in connection with the KLF narco-terror case, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the 10 accused persons have been identified as Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh.

The charge-sheet was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPC) Act.

The case pertains to the seizure of 500 gms of heroin and drug money Rs 1,20,000 on May 31, 2019, from three accused. The case in the matter was registered by the NIA on January 22 this year. Originally, the FIR was registered in the matter at Tarsikka police station in Amritsar.

"Role of Harmeet Singh self-styled chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a banned terrorist organisation, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running the narco-terror network to further the terrorist activities of KLF," the NIA said in a statement.

It said that the network included persons involved in smuggling/ selling of heroin, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi, and Dubai responsible for the entire chain from the selling of heroin to channelizing the proceeds to Dubai/Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada.

Both the afore-mentioned prime accused have been charge-sheeted as absconders and further proceedings are on against them as per the extant laws, the NIA said.

