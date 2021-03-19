NIA files charge sheet against 11 in New Delhi Railway Station gold smuggling case

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge sheet against eleven accused in New Delhi Railway Station Gold Smuggling Case.

According to a statement by the NIA, the charge sheet is filed against accused Ravikiran Balaso Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Mohan Gaikwad, Sachin Appaso Hasabe, Yogesh Hanmant Rupnar, Abhijeet Nand Kumar Babar, Avadhut Arun Vibhute, Saddam Ramjan Patel, Dileep Laxman Patil, Samadhan Shivaji Jagtap, Akshay Ramchandra Jadhav, and Vishal Mahadev Shinde under section 120B, 204, 419, 468 & 471 of IPC; Section 16, 18, 18B, 20, of the UA (P) Act before NIA Special Court, New Delhi in case RC32/2020/NIA/DLI.



NIA had registered the case relating to the seizure of 83.621 Kilograms smuggled gold at New Delhi Railway Station on September 16, 2020, under section 16 of UA(P) Act.

The investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused persons had conspired and were part of a gang having international linkages for smuggling gold into India. The investigation has also revealed the gold was initially smuggled into Guwahati and was on its way for further delivery to gold dealers in New Delhi.

Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

