New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet in its special court here against eight accused linked to ULFA (I) in connection with a grenade lobbying case.
The agency has charged Pappu Koch Bokoliyal aka Bijoy Asom (A-1), Anvi aka Rajani (A-2), Jahnabee Saikia (A-3), Chinmoy Lahkar (A-4), Indra Mohan Bora (A-5), Amrit Ballav Goswami (A-6), Sankib Talukdar (A-7) and Prakash Rajkonwar (A-8) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
"Investigation revealed that A-1 was the ULFA (I) terrorist who lobbed the grenade. In this terrorist act, he was assisted by A-4. A-4 was riding a motorcycle and A-1 was riding pillion with A-4, when A-1 lobbed the grenade on the security personnel," the NIA said in a statement.
"A-2 had provided transportation and shelter to A-1 and was also actively involved in unlawful activities. A-2 was also involved in the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and she had also concealed arms, ammunition, and explosive substances in her rented house. A-3 and A-7 were involved in the conspiracy, unlawful activities and in providing help and support to A-1 in committing the terrorist act," the statement added.
"A-3 was also in joint possession of arms, ammunition and explosive substances along with A-1 and A-2. A-5 has provided shelter and support to A-1. A-5 is also closely associated with ULFA (I) and provided support to ULFA (I) in committing terrorist acts and other unlawful activities. A-6 and A-8 were involved in the conspiracy of ULFA (I) to create an independent country of Assam," the statement further said.
Further investigation against other accused persons is underway. (ANI)
NIA files charge-sheet against 8 ULFA (I) terrorists in Guwahati grenade case
ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:06 IST
