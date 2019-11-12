NIA files charge-sheet against 8 ULFA (I) terrorists in Guwahati grenade case

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet in its special court here against eight accused linked to ULFA (I) in connection with a grenade lobbying case.

The agency has charged Pappu Koch Bokoliyal aka Bijoy Asom (A-1), Anvi aka Rajani (A-2), Jahnabee Saikia (A-3), Chinmoy Lahkar (A-4), Indra Mohan Bora (A-5), Amrit Ballav Goswami (A-6), Sankib Talukdar (A-7) and Prakash Rajkonwar (A-8) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"Investigation revealed that A-1 was the ULFA (I) terrorist who lobbed the grenade. In this terrorist act, he was assisted by A-4. A-4 was riding a motorcycle and A-1 was riding pillion with A-4, when A-1 lobbed the grenade on the security personnel," the NIA said in a statement.

"A-2 had provided transportation and shelter to A-1 and was also actively involved in unlawful activities. A-2 was also involved in the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and she had also concealed arms, ammunition, and explosive substances in her rented house. A-3 and A-7 were involved in the conspiracy, unlawful activities and in providing help and support to A-1 in committing the terrorist act," the statement added.

"A-3 was also in joint possession of arms, ammunition and explosive substances along with A-1 and A-2. A-5 has provided shelter and support to A-1. A-5 is also closely associated with ULFA (I) and provided support to ULFA (I) in committing terrorist acts and other unlawful activities. A-6 and A-8 were involved in the conspiracy of ULFA (I) to create an independent country of Assam," the statement further said.

Further investigation against other accused persons is underway. (ANI)

