NIA files charge sheet against fake India currency supplier linked to 2019 case

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed supplementary charge sheet against a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) trafficker in connection with a 2019 case.

The agency filed the charge sheet in a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow against Sariful Islam alias Sariful Sk, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal.

The charge sheet was filed under various charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.



The case relates to the recovery of High-Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), having a face value of Rs 2.49 lakh, by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from the state's Ghaziabad district on December 11, 2019.

Initially, an FIR was registered on December 11, 2019 by ATS Lucknow. NIA had re-registered the case on February 4, 2020, and taken over the investigation.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against one accused on June 5, 2020, and another Supplementary Charge sheet was filed against two accused on March 25 last year.

Investigation revealed that the earlier charge-sheeted accused persons had received high-quality counterfeit FICN from accused Sariful Islam, who has been charge-sheeted today, the NIA said.

"It was also revealed that Islam was in contact with Bangladesh-based smugglers and conspirators involved in the illicit trafficking of FICN," said the NIA. (ANI)

