NIA files charge sheet against four accused in Telangana Maoist case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against three key aides and one underground leader of the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist) for their role in the criminal conspiracy of recruitment of youth and raising funds for CPI (Maoist) through their frontal organizations, namely Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telangana Praja Front (TPF).

The charge sheet has been filed under section 120-B of IPC, sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act against Maddileti (31), State President of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV); Menchu Sandeep (26), State General Secretary of TVV; Nalamasa Krishna (38), State Vice President of Telangana Praja Front (TPF); Yapa Narayana (52), Secretary, Telangana State Committee, CPI (Maoist).

The case was originally registered under section 120B of IPC, sections 8(1), 8(2) of Telangana Public Security Act, sections 18, 18B & 20 of UA (P) Act after the search conducted at the house of accused Maddiletti in Hyderabad on October 8, 2019, led to the seizure of many incriminating letters, documents and digital devices that established his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and top leaders of their frontal organizations.

Investigation revealed that the members of frontal organisations like TVV, TPF, etc in association with underground leaders of proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), were engaged in furthering the activities of the said organization in the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society and raising funds through educational institutions and also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into CPI (Maoist) for engaging in anti-national activities against the democratically elected governments.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing. (ANI)

