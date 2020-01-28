NIA files charge-sheet against NSCN (IM) cadres for killing Arunachal MLA

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four cadres of NSCN (IM) in connection with the killing of an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh in an ambush in which 10 other people also lost their lives.

A charge sheet was filed on January 27, against Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi.

"The incident took place on May 21, 2019, near Pansum Thong village in Tirap district by armed cadres of the terrorist group of NSCN (IM)," said a release.

In the incident, a total of 11 persons including Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh, were killed while three other persons sustained injuries.

"The investigation further established that the terrorist act was a result of larger conspiracy due to opposition by MLA, Khonsa of anti-development and extortion activities of NSCN(IM) in Tirap District," the release added.

"National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh along with six other people were killed on Tuesday by suspected NSCN (IM) terrorists near the Bogapani area of Arunachal's Tirap district," the authorities had said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)