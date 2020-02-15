NIA files charge-sheet against two for financing terrorist activities of NSCN-IM

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against two people, who are accused of allegedly financing terrorist activities of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah NSCN (IM).

The accused have been identified as Luckin Mashangva, a resident of Dimapur of Nagaland and Jaikishan Sharma of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

A case was registered after the special team of Dimapur police seized Rs 10,46,100 cash on August 28 last year from the possession of Luckin Mashangva and Jaikishan Sharma.

The NIA has registered the case against both the accused under Sections 120B and 384 of IPC and Section 17 of the UA (P) Act, Sections 384 and 34 of IPC, Sections 13 and 20 of UA(P) Act, and Section 7 of the NSR Act.

"Investigation has established that accused Luckin Mashangva is a self-styled major of NSCN(IM) and Jaikishan Sharma is a contractor in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh," said NIA in a statement.

"Accused persons were running an organised racket of extortion from several businessmen/contractors to finance the activities of NSCN (IM). Accused Jaikishan Sharma managed to secure tenders of government works by threat, coercion, and manipulation, and then paid substantial money to the leaders of NSCN (IM), thus raising funds for terrorist activities of NSCN (IM)," added the NIA in the statement. (ANI)

