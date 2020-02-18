NIA files charge sheet against two LeT terrorists from PoK

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 15 filed a charge sheet against two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists before the agency special court, Jammu.

The two terrorists are identified as Khalil Ahmad Kayani (34) and Mohammad Nazeem (23), both residents of Haveli Farwad Kahuta district in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The case is related to the arrest of the two accused near Nilkanth Nala, approximately 700 metres inside the Indian side of LoC, in Gulmarg Sector of Baramulla district.

Recovery of arms, ammunition, grenades, IED material including explosives and detonators, Pakistan made medicine and eatable items were made from them in the forest area near LoC, at their instance by the Indian Army, on August 21, 2019, the chargesheet stated.

Investigation revealed that accused Khalil Ahmad Kayani and Mohammad Nazeem from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), were in contact of their Handler of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Pakistani army in PoK, NIA said in a release.

Both were engaged in the task of concealing the arms, explosives etc. across the LoC in the forest area of the Indian Territory to be used by Pakistani Terrorists to carry out the terrorist activities in India.

The accused have been charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 13, 18, 20, 23 and 39 of UA(P) Act, sections 7 and 25 of Arms Act, sections 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act and section 3 and 3A of Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005. (ANI)

