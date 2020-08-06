NIA files charge sheet agianst man in fake Indian currency notes case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against the arrested accused in connection with the possession and circulation of fake Indian currency notes.

A statement from the NIA said, "NIA Filed charge-sheet in Sahar Police station in fake Indian currency notes (FICN) Case."

NIA has recovered Rs 23.86 lakhs from the accused, the investigative agency added.

The charge sheet was filed against Javed Gulamnabi Shaikh resident of Kalwa West, Thane, Mumbai.

The charge sheet was filed under Sections 489B, 489C, 120B and 34 of IPC and Sections 15(1)(a)(iiia) and 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the NIA Special Court, Mumbai, as per the statement.

The case arose after the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recovered 1,193 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000, having a total face value of Rs 23,86,000 from the possession of accused Javed Gulamnabi Shaikh near Arrival Terminal-02, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, stated the NIA.

Following this, a case was registered in the Sahar Police station of Mumbai, it added.

The NIA re-registered the case on February 14.

"On NIA investigation, it was revealed that the arrested accused Javed Gulamnabi Shaikh entered into a criminal conspiracy with other unidentified persons between October 2019 and February 2020 and committed the offence of possession and circulation of high-quality FICN of Rs 23,86,000 to damage the monetary stability of India by way of production/smuggling and circulation of high quality counterfeit Indian paper currency," said the NIA.

The NIA further added, "The investigation established that the consignment of high-quality FICN of Rs 2,000 denomination was smuggled from Pakistan to Mumbai via Dubai."

Further investigation regarding the whereabouts of other suspects is underway, the NIA added. (ANI)

