NIA files charge sheet in Delhi court related to busting of ISIS-inspired terror module

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the case involving busting of a terror module inspired by ISIS in Amroha and Delhi.

The charge sheet was filed before vacation Judge ASJ Ajay Kumar Jain of the Patiala House Court as a mandatory six months period, given under UAPA, was getting over.

Court has posted the matter for July 4 for consideration before the special NIA Court.

As per agency sources, the charge sheet has been filed against the 10 accused including its alleged leader Mufti Mohammed Suhail.

Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz had formed a terror module inspired by ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam. The group was self-financed. In December, NIA along with state police of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi carried out searches in Amroha, Delhi and other parts of the country.

During the probe, agency sources claimed that they discovered that the plan was to carry out explosions and 'fidayeen' strikes at crowded places in and around Delhi. It was also alleged that the terror group was at an advanced stage of bomb-making as during raids 25 kg of explosives, a country made rocket launcher, 12 pistols and 112 clocks to work as timers were seized.

Faiz was arrested in April. He had arranged weapons and had even gone to Tral, Rajouri and Bandipora last year to "learn" weapons training from militants, the agency had said after interrogating him.

14 accused are currently in judicial custody in the same matter lodged in Tihar Jail. (ANI)

