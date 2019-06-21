Representative Image
Representative Image

NIA files charge sheet in Delhi court related to busting of ISIS-inspired terror module

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the case involving busting of a terror module inspired by ISIS in Amroha and Delhi.
The charge sheet was filed before vacation Judge ASJ Ajay Kumar Jain of the Patiala House Court as a mandatory six months period, given under UAPA, was getting over.
Court has posted the matter for July 4 for consideration before the special NIA Court.
As per agency sources, the charge sheet has been filed against the 10 accused including its alleged leader Mufti Mohammed Suhail.
Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz had formed a terror module inspired by ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam. The group was self-financed. In December, NIA along with state police of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi carried out searches in Amroha, Delhi and other parts of the country.
During the probe, agency sources claimed that they discovered that the plan was to carry out explosions and 'fidayeen' strikes at crowded places in and around Delhi. It was also alleged that the terror group was at an advanced stage of bomb-making as during raids 25 kg of explosives, a country made rocket launcher, 12 pistols and 112 clocks to work as timers were seized.
Faiz was arrested in April. He had arranged weapons and had even gone to Tral, Rajouri and Bandipora last year to "learn" weapons training from militants, the agency had said after interrogating him.
14 accused are currently in judicial custody in the same matter lodged in Tihar Jail. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:49 IST

1,103 railways stations developed under 'Adarsh Station' scheme:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme (ASS) out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: One dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A man died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST

BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:28 IST

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In the wake of four Telugu Desam Party MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:17 IST

When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Read More
iocl