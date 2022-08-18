NIA files charge sheets against four ISIS supporters for their role in anti-India activities

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against four persons having association with the terrorist organization ISIS or Daesh and supporting the outfit with the intention to further its activities on Indian soil.

The accused are identified as Sathik Batcha, Mohmed Ashiq, Mohamed Irfan and Rahmath. The NIA took over the case on April 30 this year from Tamil Nadu Police which filed a case on February 21.

The accused conspired together for threatening the general public as well as police officials on duty and attempted to murder by using a metal air pistol with the intention to cause death or grievous injury to the police officials of Mayiladuthurai police station in Tamil Nadu with criminal intimidation in dire consequences.

The accused intended to the cession a part of the territory of India and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming an anti-national organization namely the Khilafah Party of India', Khilafa Front of India' and Intellectual Students of India (ISI) and Student Party of India etc by dethroning the established democratic Government which causes disaffection against India, the NIA said.

"Further, the accused person associate themselves with a terrorist organization ISIS or Daesh and supports the outfit with the intention to further its activities on Indian soil," NIA said added.

The Central government received information regarding the registration of a case on February 21 this year under sections 148, 506 (2) Indian Penal Code and Section 28 of Arms Act at Police Station Mayiladuthurai, District Mayiladuthurai relating to the arrest of Sathik Batcha and others.

Batcha, also known as ICAMA Saddiq has been actively indulging in various anti-national activities and is a member of 'Manitha Neethi Pasaral' (MNP), now re-designated as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and also a covert sympathizer of ISIS ideology, mentioned NIA FIR. (ANI)