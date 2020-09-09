NIA files chargesheet against 9 accused in fake currency case

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in a special NIA court in Bilaspur against nine accused in connection with a case related to the seizure of fake currency with face value of Rs 7.39 lakh.

According to the NIA, a case was registered on the basis of an FIR at Hasaud police station of Janjgir-Champa district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including charges of counterfeiting, etc.

The NIA said that fake currency notes were seized from possession of seven accused persons Devendra Chandra, Manoj Sahu, Rohit Bhardwaz, Gyandas Kurre, Dilip Kumar Mahilange, Doman Miri and Nohar Sinha, all resident of districts of Janjgir- Champa and Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara.

" Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case on August 9, 2019. During investigation by NIA, two more accused persons Hemlal Sahu and Sewak Ram were arrested. Investigation has revealed that arrested accused Gyandas Kurre was the mastermind in counterfeiting Indian currency notes and government stamp papers and had involved other arrested accused Dilip Kumar Mahilange and Doman Miri in the crime," the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said that Gyandas Kurre also influenced Sewak Ram Baghel and Rohit Bharadwaj and involved them in the printing and circulation of FICNs.

"Other arrested accused Manoj Sahu and Devendra Chandra, came in contact with Gyandas Kurre and were involved in the circulation of FICNs. Later, other accused persons Hemlal Sahu and Nohar Sinha were lured into the circulation of FICNs," the statement said. (ANI)

