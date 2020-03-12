NIA files chargesheet against 9 accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against nine accused in connection with Tarn Taran blast case, which took place in September last year.

The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court here.

The NIA, in the charge-sheet, named nine accused -- Massa Singh, Harjit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Chandeep Singh, Malkit Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Bikramjit Singh Panjwar (absconding) and one juvenile -- in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The chargesheet said that the charges against two deceased accused Vikram Singh and Harpreet Singh have abated on account of their death in the incident.

According to the chargesheet, the accused persons were radicalised pro-Khalistan youths who had formed a terrorist gang under the leadership of absconding accused Bikramjit Singh.

"The members of the terrorist gang carried out secessionist activities on the ground as well as on social media to instigate members of the Sikh community to agitate for the secession of Punjab from the Union of India. The terrorist gang chose targets for attack with a view to promoting enmity between people of different communities, to create unrest and disturb social and religious harmony and thereby endangering the maintenance of public peace and order in Punjab," it said.

It also said that the accused illegally procured explosive substances, prepared and tested crude bombs to carry out terrorist acts in Punjab.

The probe agency said that the accused had planned to target one 'dera' at Muradpura, Tarn Taran and had held a series of secret meetings and had finally chosen the date of the attack.

The central government had handed over the probe in the case to the NIA on the recommendation of the Punjab government in view of its national and international ramifications and suspected links of the accused with the Pakistan-backed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Two persons were killed and one other was injured in the blast, which took place in Tan Taran on September 4 last year, when the victims were reportedly digging a pit to retrieve a concealed explosive consignment. (ANI)

