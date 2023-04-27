NIA files chargesheet against five in West Bengal seizure of explosives case

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against five persons in a case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electronic detonators and explosives in June 2022 in West Bengal, an official said.

According to an official, charges against one of the accused, Manoj Kumar, who had committed suicide in November 2022, have been abated in the chargesheet.

The official said a Special Task Force (STF) team of West Bengal had initially registered a case on June 30, 2022, at Mohammad Bazar Police Station after the interception of a car.

"The team seized 81,000 electric detonators and arrested the vehicle driver Ashish Keora," they stated.

After that, a series of searches were conducted at various locations, leading to more seizures.



"Besides, another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and 1,625 kg gelatin sticks were seized during the search operations from an illegal godown belonging to another accused, Rintu Sk aka Muntaj Ali." the release reads.

"Further, 410 detonators were seized from the house of accused Mukesh Singh, while 45.75 kg gelatin sticks and 1,200 electric detonators were recovered from the possession of accused Moktar Khan aka Imran," it reads.

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case on September 20, 2022, revealed that all the accused, including Asish Keora, Rintu SK aka Muntaj Ali, Mukesh Singh, Moktar Khan aka Imran and (late) Manoj Kumar aka Manoj Modi had entered a criminal conspiracy to supply explosive materials and detonators to persons involved in illegal mining, the NIA release added.

The official statement said, "While the charges for the offences committed by Manoj Kumar have been abated following his suicide, Asish Keora, Rintu Sk, Mukesh Singh and Moktar Khan have been chargesheeted under Sections 120B, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act."

Further investigations are in progress against the remaining accused and others who may be involved in the illegal business, it added. (ANI)

