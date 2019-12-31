NIA files chargesheet against six people for ambush on Assam Rifles personnel in 2017

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet in its special court in Manipur against six people for an alleged ambush on Assam Rifles personnel in 2017.

According to NIA, the ambush allegedly took place on a road opening party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak road in Chandel district.

The attack was allegedly carried out by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF), the agency said.

Two personnel were seriously injured in the ambush. One of them later succumbed to his injuries. Two terrorists were also killed in the action.

"Further investigation revealed that both the organisations had conspired to wage a war against the government against the Indian government. Three of the perpetrators of the attack were arrested, while the remaining three are currently on the run," the NIA said.

Various incriminating documents and materials were also seized.

A case under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 302, 307 and 34 of IPC and Sections 16, 18, 20 and 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)

