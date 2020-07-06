Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh in a terror case.
The chargesheet was filed in NIA court in Jammu.
Earlier on June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file chargesheet within the stipulated period. However, Singh remained in judicial custody in a separate case of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir, which is being probed by NIA. (ANI)
NIA files chargesheet against suspended DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist in terror case
ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:51 IST
