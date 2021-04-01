NIA files chargesheet against two accused in Islamic State Khorasan Province case

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against two accused persons in the Islamic State Khorasan Province case.

According to a statement by the NIA, the charge-sheet has been filed against two persons, identified as Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir, under sections 120B, 125 of IPC and sections 17, 18 and 18B of UA (P) Act a Special NIA Court in Bengaluru.

Both the accused persons were part of a terrorist group that identified impressionable Muslim youth and further motivated, radicalised them, and also provided funds for their visit to Syria to further the ideology and activities of the banned terrorist organization ISIS, said the NIA.



As per the statement, the case was registered on September 19, 2020, after the examination of Dr. Abdur Rahman, who was motivated and sent to Syria to join ISIS in 2013-14 by the terrorist group formed by the accused in the instant case.

The NIA further informed that its investigative efforts resulted in the busting of an ISIS module wherein, the names of various persons responsible for radicalising and funding the visits of Muslim youth from Bengaluru/Karnataka to the ISIS area, emerged.

During the course of the investigation, it was also revealed that Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and some of their associates who are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organization), had formed a group namely "Quran Circle" to further their ISIS-related activities, said the NIA.

"Based on the forensic examination of digital devices seized during the search and analysis of funds raised and provided by the members of Quran Circle, roles of various accused/suspects located abroad and in India, emerged, which is under investigation in the case," the NIA said. (ANI)

