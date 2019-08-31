NIA files chargesheet against two accused in Surat FICN case

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed chargesheet against two accused persons in Surat Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case before a special NIA court here.

The accused, Vinod Nishad, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar was booked under Sections 120B, 489B, 489C of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Mahefuz Shaikh, a resident of Surat, was booked under 120B and 489B sections of the IPC.

On June 5, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had arrested both the accused for possession and circulation of FICN having a face value of Rs 2 lakh in Surat.

On July 25, NIA took over the case from DRI and their investigation revealed the involvement of another person identified as Abdul Ghaffar, who is currently absconding.

According to the NIA, accused Mehefuz Shaikh purchased fake currency worth Rs. 2 lakh from accused Vinod Nishad in exchange of Rs. 1.2 lakh genuine Indian currency, who in turn collected it from accused Abdul Gaffar at Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

