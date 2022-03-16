NIA files chargesheet against two operatives of extremist outfit

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against two operatives of extremist outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir in the Madurai lqbal HuT case.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava (41) and Ziyavudeen Baqavi (40) both residents of Tamil Nadu.



According to NIA, the accused persons are members of an extremist Islamic outfit named Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) which is affiliated to ISIS. They were engaged in radicalizing and recruiting gullible youth to establish an Islamic State/ Caliphate or Khilafah and enforce a draft constitution written by the radical Islamic preacher, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, the founder of HuT.

NIA said Bava Bahrudeen and Ziyavudeen Baqavi were organizing meetings to recruit members and also conducting secret classes to indoctrinate, radicalize and motivate youth to work towards the establishment of the Islamic State/Khilafah by overthrowing the Government of India.

They had also conspired to establish new cells in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, etc in order to spread the ideology of HuT. (ANI)

