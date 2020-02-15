NIA files chargesheet against two person for funding terror activities

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against two persons for funding terror activities on Friday.

According to NIA, the accused have been identified as Luckin Mashangva, a resident of Dimapur district in Nagaland and Jaikishan Sharma a resident of Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh.

Luckin is a self-styled major of NSCN (IM) and Jaikishan is a contractor, both were running a racket of extortion from businessmen to fund terrorist activities of self-styled NSCN(IM).

The case was re-registered by NIA on Sept 17 last year related to the seizer of Rs 10,46,100 by Special Operation Team, Dimapur Police, Nagaland in August.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

