Representative Image
Representative Image

NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case relating to the theft of seven AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition in September last year from the official residence of PDP leader and ex-Wachi MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir here.
A case was initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Rajbagh police station, Srinagar against Adil Bashir Sheikh, who was deployed as a SPO at Mir's residence. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation, the investigative agency said in a statement.
During an investigation, NIA arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pulwama, on December 10, 2018. It was revealed that Adil Bashir Sheikh (SPO) and Rafique Ahmad Bhat had conspired with Abid Manzoor Magray, who was an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, to steal arms and ammunition to distribute these among active cadres and recruits of Hizbul Mujahideen for furthering their terror activities.
Accordingly, Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat stole the weapons from government quarter allotted to Aijaz Ahmad Mir on September 28, 2018, while he was away and his security guards had gone to their houses leaving the weapons behind.
SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh entered the house on the pretext of cleaning it while the other two waited outside in a car. Thereafter, they decamped with the weapons and ammunition and fled towards Achan village and hid the weapons in a field. After committing the offence, all the three joined the militant ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen, the statement read.
During the investigation, role of Syed Naveed Babu and Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo emerged in the case, for radicalising and training to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat.
Two accused namely Yawar Ahmad Dar and Abid Manzoor Magray were killed in encounters with security forces on May 16 and May 31 earlier this year respectively.
Chargesheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against accused persons namely, Rafique Ahmad Bhat and absconder Adil Bashir Sheikh under Sections 120B, 381 Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and Section 7, 25 of the Arms Act.
Further investigation in the case is currently underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:55 IST

Parents file complaint after nurse cuts off thumb of child in...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): Parents of a 5-month old baby have filed a police complaint against a government hospital here and a nurse employed with it alleging negligence after their baby lost her thumb in the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:54 IST

US State Secy Pompeo to visit India on June 26

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is expected to pay a delegation-level visit to New Delhi, probably on June 26, before heading to attend the G-20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29, United States ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Rahul asks all Cong state in-charges to submit report by June to...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked all party's state in-charges to submit a report to review the drubbing of Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Pradhan writes to Jayshankar requesting repatriation of 10...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jayshankar requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employer in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

India signs deal with Israel to procure 100 SPICE bombs

New Delhi (India), Jun 6 (ANI): In a major development, India on Thursday signed a deal with Israel under emergency provisions worth around Rs 300 crore for buying over 100 SPICE bombs with high explosives warhead for the Indian Air Force. This is the first defence deal signed by the government after

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:18 IST

CM Amarinder Singh approves Sustainable Developments Goals

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Jun 6 (ANI) The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned the formulation of an action plan to set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:09 IST

Will complain to MP Guv about VIP treatment to Kamal Nath's...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Kothari on Thursday said that his party will complain to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel regarding VIP treatment provided to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath's relatives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:59 IST

Missing AN-32 aircraft: Pilot's family members meet Defence...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Family members of Ashish Tanwar, the pilot of IAF AN 32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:31 IST

PM Modi reconstitutes NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reconstituted the NITI Aayog retaining Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and three other members. Names of high profile member Bibek Debroy and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant do not figure in the new team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

CBI arrests 3 persons in SSC paper leak case

New Delhi (India) Jun 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:16 IST

Jagan quashes Naidu order, allows CBI to enter state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday revoked "General Consent" that barred the CBI from entering the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Punjab CM rejigs Cabinet, takes away Local Government ministry from Sidhu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): As the war between the two intensified, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday on Thursday effected a reshuffle of his ministry and stripped Navjot Singh Sidhu of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture from him and gave him Po

Read More
iocl