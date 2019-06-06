NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case relating to the theft of seven AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition in September last year from the official residence of PDP leader and ex-Wachi MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir here.

A case was initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Rajbagh police station, Srinagar against Adil Bashir Sheikh, who was deployed as a SPO at Mir's residence. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation, the investigative agency said in a statement.

During an investigation, NIA arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pulwama, on December 10, 2018. It was revealed that Adil Bashir Sheikh (SPO) and Rafique Ahmad Bhat had conspired with Abid Manzoor Magray, who was an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, to steal arms and ammunition to distribute these among active cadres and recruits of Hizbul Mujahideen for furthering their terror activities.

Accordingly, Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat stole the weapons from government quarter allotted to Aijaz Ahmad Mir on September 28, 2018, while he was away and his security guards had gone to their houses leaving the weapons behind.

SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh entered the house on the pretext of cleaning it while the other two waited outside in a car. Thereafter, they decamped with the weapons and ammunition and fled towards Achan village and hid the weapons in a field. After committing the offence, all the three joined the militant ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen, the statement read.

During the investigation, role of Syed Naveed Babu and Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo emerged in the case, for radicalising and training to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat.

Two accused namely Yawar Ahmad Dar and Abid Manzoor Magray were killed in encounters with security forces on May 16 and May 31 earlier this year respectively.

Chargesheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against accused persons namely, Rafique Ahmad Bhat and absconder Adil Bashir Sheikh under Sections 120B, 381 Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and Section 7, 25 of the Arms Act.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway. (ANI)

