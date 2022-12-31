NIA files record 73 cases in 2022, arrests 456 persons, submits 59 charge-sheets

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a record 73 cases in 2022 which is a 19.67 per cent increase from the 61 cases registered in 2021 and is an all-time high for the agency.

These cases include 35 cases of Jihadi terror in states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

Of these cases, 11 were linked to Jammu and Kashmir, 10 of Left Wing Extremism, five of North East, seven of banned outfit Popular Front of India related cases, four of Punjab, three of gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus, one case of terror funding and two Fake Indian Currency Note related cases.

The counter-terror agency also filed 59 charge sheets this year against 368 persons and arrested 456 accused persons, including 19 absconders.

As per the NIA, it arrested two accused upon deportation and one after extradition from foreign soil.





NIA said that various courts across India pronounced judgements in 38 cases in 2022 and all of those ended in conviction.

It said that 109 persons have been convicted to rigorous imprisonment and fine, and six Life sentences have also been awarded.

"Overall conviction rate as on date is 94.39 per cent," said the NIA.



The central agency said that eight persons have been designated as individual terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2022 and necessary action against them is being taken by it.

"As part of the efforts to cut off and choke funding of terror, NIA successfully conducted the 3rd Ministerial level 'No Money For Terror' Conference on 18-19 November 2022, which was attended by 78 countries and 16 multilateral organizations," added the agency. (ANI)

