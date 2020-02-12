NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in JeM conspiracy case

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the special court here in a case against four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives, all residents of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was filed under Sections 120B, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 18, 19, 20, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act and Sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act against Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-ud-Din Chopan, reads a statement.



The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR. Investigation has established that the accused persons are members of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM, who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks and propagating the activities of JeM.

The slain terrorist Mudassir Ahmad Khan was the mastermind behind this conspiracy. He was one of the main conspirators in Pulwama terror attack as well and was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district on March 10, 2019.

Sajad Ahmad Khan was directly in touch with Mudassir Ahmad Khan. Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat was involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition for strengthening JeM in Kashmir and further harboured the operatives of JeM. One hand grenade was recovered from the possession of Mehraj-ud-din Chopan. The hand grenade was procured with the intention of using the same against the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir for snatching their weapons.



Previously, a charge-sheet was submitted on September 16, 2019, against four accused namely Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Tanveer Ahmad Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat under Section 120B and 121A of the IPC, Sections 18, 18B, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act and Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

