NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Samrat Chakraborty case

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet before an NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam, against accused Samrat Chakraborty in connection with the arrests of two leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

The leaders namely Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchan Da and Kajal Urang alias Akash Urang alias Bablu were arrested from Cachar district of Assam.

According to NIA, accused Samrat Chakraborty is an active member of the banned outfit and was part of a conspiracy hatched by the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) to expand its organisational set-up and operational base in Assam.



Chaktaboorty is a resident of Gughudanga under Nagerbazar Police Station of Dumdum in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal. The NIA filed a charge sheet under section 120B of the IPC and sections 18, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against him.

An initial FIR was filed at the Crime Branch Police Station of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district in Assam before being taken up by the NIA.

The NIA has claimed that the accused had been staying at several hideouts in the Cachar district to expand and strengthen the CPI (Maoist) organisation in the area. He even acted as a close link between the leadership of the CPI (Maoist) organisation in different regions.

Further investigations are being carried out by the counter-terrorism agency. (ANI)

