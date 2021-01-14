NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Arms suppliers in Amit Sharma killing case

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed supplementary charge-sheet in special NIA court against accused related to the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma, president of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in the year 2017.

"Today, NIA filed Supplementary Charge-sheet before the Special NIA Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, against accused, Ashish Kumar, Javed and Arshad Ali @ Munshi, all residents of District Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, under section 120B of IPC, sections 16, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act, 1967 ( as amended) and Section 25 of Arms Act, 1959, in case dated 10.12.2017 arising out of FIR dated 15.01.2017 of PS Division Number 8, Ludhiana, Punjab related to the killing of Hindu leader Sh. Amit Sharma President of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in the year 2017," read a press statement from the NIA.



According to the NIA, the brief of the case is that on 14.01.2017, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants killed Amit Sharma as part of an organised conspiracy hatched by terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF). This murder was one among eight such cases of serial killings/attempted killings that took place in Punjab in 2016-2017 with a view to create terror and communal disturbance.

The probe agency said, earlier, NIA had filed charge-sheet, on 14.05.2018, against 15 following accused persons in this case Hardeep Singh @ Shera, Ramandeep Singh @ Canadian, Dharminder Singh @ Guguni, Anil Kumar @ Kala, Jagtar Singh Johal @Jaggi, Amaninder Singh @ Mindu, Manpreet Singh @ Mani, Ravipal Singh @ Bhunda, Pahad Singh, Parvez @ Farru, Malook Tomar, Harmeet Singh @ Happy @ PhD, Gurjinder Singh @ Shastri, Gursharanbir Singh @ Gursharan Singh Wahiwala @ Gursharanvir Singh @ Jagdev Singh @ Pehalwan and Gurjant Singh Dhillon.

It further said investigation has established that accused persons Ashish Kumar, Javed and Arshad Ali @ Munshi had facilitated the other accused persons in commission of the terrorist act i.e killing of Amit Sharma by supplying illegal fire Arms used in the crime. They had supplied illegal arms including .32 bore pistols which, along with other weapons/firearms, were used in target killing cases in Punjab. Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

