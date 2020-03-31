NIA files supplementary chargesheet against NSCN (IM) cadre for killing Arunachal MLA

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against accused Ellie Ketok of NSCN (IM) over the killing of an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh in an ambush, in which 10 other people also lost their lives.

The NIA has filed the chargesheet in its Special Court in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

"The investigation has revealed that the members of NSCN (IM) led by self-styled Major General Rockwang Tangkhul of NSCN (IM) along with Luckin Mashangva, Yangte Josaham, Nepong Jenpi, Ellie Ketok and others formed a terrorist group which was financed by Jai Kishan Sharma to execute the said terrorist act," the agency said in a statement.

"The members of the terrorist group of NSCN (IM) had on an earlier occasion threatened MLA, Khonsa and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of NSCN (IM). In pursuance of this conspiracy, on May 21 last year, the members of this terrorist group fired with sophisticated weapons in an ambush at the convoy of Khonsa's MLA Tirong, leading to the death of eleven people including MLA and injuries to three others," the statement added.

In this regard, a chargesheet was filed on January 27 against Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi. (ANI)

