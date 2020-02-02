Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday jointly carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir, in connection with suspended DSP Davinder Singh and co-accused case, said NIA sources.
According to sources, the raids have been made on the locations of Davinder Singh and co-accused identified as Naveed Babu, Irfan Mir, Rafi Ahmed.
The NIA has taken over the case of J-K Police DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
NIA, J-K Police carry out multiple raids in Kashmir in connection with Davinder Singh case
ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:15 IST
