NIA, J-K Police carry out multiple raids in Kashmir in connection with Davinder Singh case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday jointly carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir, in connection with suspended DSP Davinder Singh and co-accused case, said NIA sources.

According to sources, the raids have been made on the locations of Davinder Singh and co-accused identified as Naveed Babu, Irfan Mir, Rafi Ahmed.

The NIA has taken over the case of J-K Police DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

