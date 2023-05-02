NIA raids 12 locations in J-K in 2022 terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, [India] May 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates or off-shoots at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

Multiple teams of the NIA carried out searches at the premises of suspects and OWGs in coordination with security personnel from the Union Territory and the Central Reserve Police Force.

On December 23 last year, the NIA had also conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the case which was filed based on inputs that various proscribed terrorist outfits in the erstwhile state are spreading terrorist activities. The agency then searched places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, said the NIA.

"They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony," it said.

The case had been suo-moto registered on June 21 last year by the NIA.

In the search operation conducted last year, the anti-terror agency had seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the premises of suspects. (ANI)