NIA raids 14 locations in Jharkhand in connection with terrorist acts for extortion, disruption of govt works

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 14 locations in Jharkhand in a case related to 'Conspiracy for Extortion and Disruption of Government Works' in Latehar.

"The places searched were related to the accused persons and suspects in the districts of Ranchi, Latehar and Chatra in Jharkhand," said the NIA in a statement.

The anti-terror agency recovered some incriminating documents and digital devices during searches.



The case was originally registered on December 19 last year in Balumath police station in Latehar district of Jharkhand in connection with conspiracy and terrorist acts for extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar.

The accused in the case were associated with "Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang" and had carried out terrorist acts at Tetariyakhad Colliery on December 18 last year resulting in injuries to civilians and arson of several vehicles.

The case was re-registered by the NIA on March 4 this year. A charge sheet was also filed by NIA in the instant case against 17 accused persons on August 5 this year. (ANI)

