NIA raids 16 locations across J-K in Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at 16 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case being probed by the agency since 2021.

In the ongoing operation, multiple NIA teams in close coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police searched 11 locations in Baramulla and five in the Kishtwar district of the Union Territory.

The places being searched by the NIA include residential premises of persons affiliated with the proscribed separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami and those involved in militancy.

The NIA had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in 2021 against Jamaat-e-Islami and its cadres naming them in terror funding case.

Ministry of Home Affairs in early 2019 banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its alleged anti-national and subversive activities.

The separatist group is alleged to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country and is in close touch with militant outfits, the MHA had mentioned in its notification then while imposing a ban on the outfit.

The security forces launched a crackdown on separatist forces and arrested many leaders and cadres of the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir after February 14, 2019, terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (ANI)