NIA raids 50 places in various states linked to over dozen gangsters

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers, traffickers based in India and abroad.

In its ongoing efforts to dismantle these transnational terror and crime networks, the NIA conducted searches in Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Mohali Districts of Punjab, East Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts of Haryana, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan and Dwarka, Outer North, North West, North East and Shahdara districts of Delhi/NCR.



Searches were conducted today morning at the premises of Goldy Brar (Canada), Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar and Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia).

Besides, the raids were conducted at the premises of Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates.



During the searches, the NIA said six pistols, one revolver and one shotgun have been seized along with ammunition.

Apart from that, the NIA teams seized drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of Benami property and threat letters.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigations against this nexus by the NIA after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by Delhi Police and the agency on August 26.

In these cases, a few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified and booked, said the NIA.



"The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors had created a widespread scare among the people," said the NIA.

The counter-terror agency said these gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents. Still, there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country.

"Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia."

Ongoing probes by the NIA in cases being investigated by the agency, such as the killing of Shaurya Chakra Awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh in Punjab also revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based in abroad, it said.



"Preliminary Investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings, including those of prominent people, to terrorise the general public to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons."



Further investigations will continue dismantling these terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure, added the NIA. (ANI)