NIA raids 56 places in Kerala linked to PFI: Searches at homes of Executive committee members, Zonal Heads, PT instructors

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): In a fresh crackdown against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala that included residences of the group's seven State Executive Committee members, seven Zonal Heads and 15 Physical Training Instructors-Trainers.

The anti-terror agency also searched the houses of seven cadres trained in the use of knives, daggers, swords, and other types of weapons to carry out murderous violent acts and 20 other suspects in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram (3), Kollam (3), Pathanamthitta (3), Kottayam (2), Alappuzha (3), Ernakulam (13), Thrissur (2), Palakkad (1), Malappuram (7), Kozhikode (4), Kannur (9) and Wayanad (6).

The agency said the raids were part of its ongoing case which is related to unlawful and violent activities being carried out by the PFI, its office bearers, cadres, members, and affiliates. This case was registered suo-moto on September 19, 2022.



The NIA said that the PFI has been found "justifying the use of criminal force and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organizations".

Earlier on September 22 this year, NIA had conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused.

Searches today have led to the recovery and seizure of sharp-edged weapons, incriminating material, and digital devices, said the NIA, adding "further investigations in the case are in progress". (ANI)

