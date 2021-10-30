NIA raids 8 places in 3 J-K districts, arrests 2 more persons in terrorism conspiracy case

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at eight places in three Jammu and Kashmir districts and arrested two more accused in the J-K terrorism conspiracy case.

The agency conducted searches at Srinagar, Sopore and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested Amir Ahmad Gojri and Saddat Amin.

The case related to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities, by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).



The NIA had registered the case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. Till now 23 accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA.

The searches conducted today led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents and posters, the agency said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists. (ANI)

