NIA raids residential premises in Coimbatore's Shanti Nagar area

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), [India], June 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raid at residential premises here in Shanti Nagar and recovered a hard disc and some documents in connection with an ISIS module case.

This comes a week after the probing agency arrested six youths from Coimbatore, who were allegedly a part of the ISIS module, propagating Sri Lankan bomber Zahran Hashim's preaching on social media.

One of the arrested youth was identified as Mohd Azarudeen, who runs a graphic design shop in Shanti Nagar.

On the basis of the information revealed by him, an NIA team conducted a search operation in the house of Sandhu who works along with Azarudeen and recovered a hard disc and some documents.

The in-charge of the ISIS module, sources said, was believed to be in touch with Easter Sunday bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim on Facebook. (ANI)