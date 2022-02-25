NIA raids three places in Kerala, Andhra in connection with People's Liberation Guerrilla Army recruitment case

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at three locations across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) recruitment case.



The places raided by the anti-terror agency are Wayanad district of Kerala and Guntur and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh.

"The case relates to the recruitment of vulnerable youth into the fold of CPI (Maoist) and further training them for induction into their frontal organisations for organising terrorist camps to further the activities of CPI (Maoist) and threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," said the NIA officials.

The NIA claimed to have seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices. (ANI)

