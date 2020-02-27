NIA refutes reports of bail granted to Yousuf Chopan in Pulwama attack case

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday refuted reports of bail being granted to Yousuf Chopan in the Pulwama attack case by a special NIA court.

The agency has clarified that Yousuf Chopan was never arrested in the Pulwama attack case, an NIA release said.

"However, Yousuf Chopan along with 6 others were arrested in the NIA case No. 08/2019/NIA/DLI (JeM Conspiracy case) in which 2 chargesheets were filed against 8 accused namely Sajad Ahmad Khan, Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan," it said.

Other accused Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Kari Mufti Yaseer were killed in an encounter with the security forces.

"During the investigation in the JeM conspiracy case, 7 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were arrested. However, out of which 6 accused were chargesheeted in 2 chargesheets and Yousuf Chopan was not chargesheeted due to inadequate evidence. As such he has been granted default bail by Spl. NIA Court New Delhi on 18.02.2020 and he has been sent back to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu under Public Safety Act by the order of DM Pulwama. Needless to say, NIA follows the policy of fairest possible investigation," the release said.

NIA has said that the significant leads have emerged in the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"In the Pulwama Attack Case No. 02/2019/NIA/JMU, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack, significant leads have emerged and a breakthrough in the case is expected shortly," read the release. (ANI)

