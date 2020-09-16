NIA registered 17 cases related to IS in southern states: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of Islamic State (IS) in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and arrested 122 accused persons, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



"Islamic State/ Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/ Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/ Daish/ Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/ Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organisation and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government," MoS Reddy said.

"IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law," he added.

The Minister further stated that investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that the IS is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)

