NIA registers case, begins probe into Kabul gurdwara attack

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case and began an investigation into the terrorist attack on a gurdwara at Afghanistan's Kabul last month.

"Today, NIA registered a case under Sections 120B, 125 of IPC and 16, 18, 20 and 38 of UAPA under the provisions of Section 6(8) of the NIA Act and started an investigation into the recent terrorist attack on a gurdwara at Kabul, Afghanistan," the agency said.

On March 25, unknown gunmen had stormed into a gurdwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul and fired indiscriminately, killing 27 devotees and injuring several others.

"About 150 persons were inside the gurdwara when the attack took place. An Indian citizen, Tian Singh, son of Jeet Singh was also killed in the attack. A proscribed terrorist organisation, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed the responsibility for this terror attack," the NIA said.

"As per the preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Trikkaripur, Kasargod, Kerala and others who had joined ISKP, are suspected to have been involved in the said terrorist attack. This is the first case of its kind which NIA has registered as the recent amendments in NIA Act have empowered NIA to investigate terror cases which are committed at any place outside India against the Indian citizens or affecting the interest of India," it added. (ANI)

