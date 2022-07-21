NIA searches across Tamil Nadu in case related to narcotics, arms trafficking in India & Sri Lanka

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, in connection with a case of trafficking of narcotics and arms to India and Sri Lanka, and has recovered and seized gadgets and incriminating documents, officials said.

A total of 22 premises of accused and suspects were searched by the officials. The illegal activities were operated by three accused in association with a drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan.

"Today (20.07.2022), NIA conducted searches at 22 premises of accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirapally districts, in Tamil Nadu in the case of illegal activities of Sri Lankan drug mafia being operated by C Gunashekharan @ Guna and Pushparajah @ Pookutti Kanna in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan," an official statement by NIA said on Wednesday.

These drugs and arms traffickers have been operating in India and Sri Lanka and working for the revival of LTTE and to further its violent activities, informed the officials.

The officials recovered and seized digital devices and various incriminating documents during the searches.



The searches are based on a suo motu case that NIA registered last week. The case was filed under sections that covered serious offences that fall under criminal conspiracy, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act etc.

'The case was registered suo moto by NIA on 08.07.2022 under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act besides section 8(c) read with sections 21(c), 23(c), 24, 27A, 28 and 29 of NDPS Act," the NIA statement said.

In March 2021, the Coast Guard intercepted a Sri Lankan boat off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian Sea and seized ammunition and narcotics. Six Sri Lankan nationals were arrested. A case was registered at the Vizhinjam police station in April and later in August the NIA took over the case. In October, the agency arrested from Chennai a Sri Lankan national and a former member of the intelligence wing of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a key conspirator in the Vizhinjam Arms case of Kerala

Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

