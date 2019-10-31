NIA has charge-sheeted six people in the case.
NIA has charge-sheeted six people in the case.

NIA searches six locations in TN in ISIS Coimbatore module case

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six places in Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe into the ISIS Coimbatore module case.
The searches were carried out at houses linked to associates of six accused in Coimbatore, in Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam and Toothukudi districts, an official release said.
Two laptops, eight mobile phones, five SIM cards, one memory card, and documents have been seized in the searches. "Seized articles would be subjected to forensic examination. The persons searched are being questioned to verify their association with the charge-sheeted accused persons besides any role in this crime," the press release said.
The agency had in February this year charge-sheeted six people for hatching conspiracy to carry out terror attacks targeting "certain Hindu activities" in Coimbatore to further the objectives of ISIS.
The accused were arrested by police in September 2018 for conducting "preparations, including reconnaissance of targets, for launching such attacks, which would have caused communal disharmony and terror" in Tamil Nadu.
"During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused and their associates were radicalised on the violent extremist ideology of ISIS/ Daish by following the speeches and videos of the Sri Lankan ISIS leader Zahran Hashim over social media platforms," according to NIA. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:12 IST

Govt seeks explanation from WhatsApp on breach, says committed...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Centre has on Thursday sought an explanation from WhatsApp to explain the breach of privacy after the messaging platform informed several Indian users this week that they had been targetted by Israeli spyware Pegasus earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:52 IST

PM Modi interacts with officer trainees of 94th Civil Services...

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 430 officer trainees of the 94th Civil Services Foundation Course here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:49 IST

Visakhapatnam: Two youths washed away in sea at Bheemunipatnam beach

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two youths were washed away in the sea at Bheemunipatnam beach in the district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:44 IST

Delhi Police Special Cell, ITBP team awarded Union Home...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, Assistant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, ASI Rajesh Sharma and Head Constable Adesh Kumar on Thursday were awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:39 IST

Must work collectively to make 'Shreshth Bharat' to pay tribute...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Agricultural and Farmers Welfare Parashottam Rupala on Thursday participated in 'Run for Unity' in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:33 IST

Hyderabad: Two held for trying to bury baby alive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Thursday here for trying to bury a baby alive in the ground.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:33 IST

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislative party leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The newly elected legislators of Shiv Sena on Thursday elected Eknath Sambhaji Shinde as their legislative party leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:30 IST

Delhi: Rider sets bike ablaze after being towed away by police

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A man on Thursday set ablaze his bike after it was towed away by the police from Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:30 IST

Need to step out of comfort zones, Modi tells civil service probationers

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the need to step out of comfort zones and associate with people and noted that government officials sometimes commit the mistake of remaining confined to air-conditioned offices and perceive that everyth

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:05 IST

Hyderabad: Police detain AISF protesters agitating in solidarity...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday detained the All India Students Federation (AISF) members who were protesting for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees near the Minister's Quarters here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:58 IST

India, Japan conclude second edition of 'Dharma Guardian'...

Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India and Japan concluded the second edition of the annual military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:52 IST

ICCR to organise seminar to commemorate 550th birth anniversary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Indian Council for Cultural Relations will be organising a seminar on teachings of the revered saint on November 6.

Read More
iocl