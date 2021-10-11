NIA special court sentences 3 convicted Al Qaeda terrorists in Mysuru Court blast case

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, Bengaluru on Monday sentenced three convicted Al Qaeda-Base Movement terrorists in Mysuru court blast case.

As per the official release by the agency, it read, "Further to the details shared, today, NIA Special Court, Bengaluru announced sentence against the three Al-Qaeda - Base Movement terrorists convicted on October 8, 2021 in Mysuru Court Blast Case and have been awarded sentences."

Nainar Abbas Ali to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years, simple imprisonment for three years (a total of 10 years) and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 43,000 for the offences punishable under sections 120B, 465 r/w 120B, 471 r/w 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 16(1)(b), 18B, 18, 20 and 23 of UA(P) Act, 1967, sections 3, 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Samsun Karim Raja to undergo Simple Imprisonment for five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for the offences punishable under sections 120B of IPC, sections 16(1)(b), 18, 20 and 23 of UA(P) Act, 1967, sections 4(b) and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Sulaiman to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for seven years, simple imprisonment for three years (a total of 10 years) and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 38,000 for the offences punishable under sections 120B, 465 r/w 120B, 471 r/w 120B of IPC, sections 16(1)(b), 18, 20 and 23 of UA(P) Act, 1967, sections 3, 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Substantial sentences in respect of all the above offences shall run concurrently. (ANI)