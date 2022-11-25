NIA takes custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in terror-criminal nexus case

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Thursday took custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a case related to a terror criminal nexus.

The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of a criminal syndicate/gangs based in India and abroad, to raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country to execute sensational crimes, including targeted killings of prominent people, with an intention to instil fear and insecurity in the minds of the people of the country.

The case was initially registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi as FIR No. 238 dated August 4, 2022 under sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 17, 18 & 18B of UA (P) Act 1967. The NIA re-registered the case as RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI on August 26, 2022.



"Investigations have revealed that the terrorist operatives have developed an active nexus with drug smugglers and cadres/members of the criminal syndicate led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been found involved in commissioning different types of terror/criminal acts, including extortions from businessmen, professionals, doctors etc., which had led to a scare and fear among the public at large," officials said.

All such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, drug smuggling cartels and networks, operating from both within and outside the country.

It was found that most of the conspiracies were hatched from inside the jail by Lawrence Bishnoi and were being executed by a network of criminal operatives/cadres based in India and abroad. Pertinently, the arrested gangster is involved and wanted in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for more than a decade.

Investigations have revealed that Lawrence, along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortions.

Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

